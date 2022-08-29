Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso: ‘We can make Nigeria better by blocking wastages’





lLaments lack of capacity in this regime

lSpeaks on how to tackle corruption and insecurity

lInsists poor economy is a symptom of other failures

By JideAjani

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 1998, and became Kano State governor in 1999. In 2003, he lost the bid for second term in somewhat complicated circumstances to a teacher, Ibrahim Shekarau; and then President Obasanjo appointed him minister of defence.

By 2007, he represented the North West geo-political zone in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. He returned to win the governorship in 2011 on the platform of the PDP but, in 2014, he left PDP and moved into the All Progressives Congress, APC, on what has now become a forlorn expectation to effect change. He, along with four other PDP governors joined the APC and dealt serious blows to the PDP.

According to him, the raw deal he got in PDP during the primaries in his home-base, Kano, this year, coupled with some…





