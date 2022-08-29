Righteous Nigerians, not politicians keeping nation’s unity, says Mimiko





.

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

THE Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, during the weekend, stated that godly Nigerian men and women, not politicians are major reasons why the unity of Nigeria is still intact.

This was even as he specifically noted that despite the fact that the country had in some occasions tolled the wrong path, it got back on track by reason of the intercession of the few righteous Nigerians.

He, therefore, beseeched the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, who also is the convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, to intercede for the nation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former governor stated this when he presented a short remark at the Deeper Life Global Crusade, with the theme: ‘Triumphant Power’, in Ondo state.

According to him, righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any nation. I remember very vividly, when father Abraham was interceding and negotiating on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper