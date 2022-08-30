Alleged certificate forgery: Court adjourns case till Wednesday for hearing





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital has adjourned the ongoing case of alleged certificate forgery preferred against the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Pastor Umo Eno, till August 31, 2022 for hearing.

The adjournment followed a motion on notice for amendment of claims filed by the Plaintiff, Mr Akan Okon, dated August 29, 2022 and also served the Respondents same yesterday during court proceedings.

The court presided over by Justice Agatha Okeke had adjourned the case with suit number FHC/UY/CS/110/2022 till yesterday August 29, 2022 for the commencement of hearing.

However, when the matter came up yesterday, the Plaintiff, Mr. Akan Okon who was supposed to open his case, appealed to file an amendment to his earlier motion, supported by an affidavit.

The motion on notice was filed by the plaintiff’s new lead Counsel, Okey Amaechi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, during the court…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper