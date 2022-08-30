FG to reopen varsities, despite ASUU strike





Calls meeting of Pro-Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors

By Adesina Wahab

There are indications that despite the insistence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to continue its lingering strike, the Federal Government is set to reopen its shut universities.

According to sources in the Federal Ministry of Education, the academic staff are not the only set of workers in the university system and since non-academic staff are ready to go back to work, the universities should no longer be shut.

“Moreover, there are some lecturers who are also ready to work, suck people should not be shut out. Only few days ago, a group addressed the press in Abuja, saying they are not part of the ASUU trouble. Their group is also working to be registered too.

“Non-teaching staff have also called off their strike and the university environment is not only for or about academic staff. Why should those who are ready to work be denied the opportunity to work? He asked.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper