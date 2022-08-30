Illegal pipelines are connected to Churches, Mosques – NNPC





Timipre Sylva, Minister for State for Petroleum (left) and Mele Kyari, GMD, NNPC.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE Group Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited, Melee Kyari, on Tuesday, said some illegal petroleum products piplelines were connected to Churches and Mosques.

He also said that the shutting down of pipelines in the country was deliberate.

The CEO also said that the reason for shutting down the refineries include the challenge of not operating as a business, thereby making them to incur loses.

Speaking when he featured at the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the State House, Kyari said that

the authorities of the NNPC borrowed one billion US dollars from the AFREXIM Bank to put in place the refineries.

He added that the management of the company was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper