Impeachment, penalty for failure and incompetence (2)





By Eric Teniola

Continuing from last week, the piece here gives further details of what transpired after President Olusegun Obasanjo was served an impeachment notice by the House of Representatives on August 2002

WITH President Obasanjo that night were his personal assistant, Bodunde Adeyanju from Ado Ekiti; Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George (76), the former Military Governor of Ondo State now Ekiti and Ondo states combined, my former boss, who was then Chairman of PDP South-West; Professor Babalola Aborisade (March 7, 1946- April 26, 2017) from Usi Ekiti, who was then a Minister; Chief Stephen Olakunle Bakare of Oluwalogbon Motors and other top government officials. President Obasanjo’s special assistant, Taiwo Ojo from Igbo Ora, made frantic telephone calls throughout that night.

I left THE VILLA that night around 3a.m. with Chief Tunji Oseni.

President Obasanjo made persistent calls on the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Chief Christopher…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper