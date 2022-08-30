Moment Funke Akindele fell under anointing while dancing in church [Video]





Another viral video of Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele in the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) has surfaced online.

In this particular video, Funke was seen dancing as she fell under anointing.

Recall that Funke had in a video on Sunday called on the clergy of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) to pray for her so she can excel in all her endeavours.

The Nollywood actress-turned politician disclosed that she was born and raised in CCC, adding that her case could be likened to a lost sheep who has returned home.

According to the video posted on Sunday by CCC Wonderland Parish on @weintheccc Instagram handle, the 45-year-old said she would be associated with the Church publicly, henceforth, which was greeted with the cheering congregation.

Akindele, blending her words in English and Yoruba languages, appeared in the church’s white garment called sutana, said she had always come back for solutions…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper