Monkey pox: People with unexplained rashes should visit medical centres immediately





Mrs Charity Okoye, a Senior Nursing Officer at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Awka, (COOUTH), Anambra, has advised residents of the state experiencing unusual rashes on their body to urgently seek medical help.

Okoye, who works at the pediatric emergency ward of COOUTH, made the call during a presentation at the Rotary International District 9142 Club of Awka Smith Town fellowship .

The senior health officer, who entitled her presentation “All you need to Know about Monkey Pox,” urged parents to watch their children closely for any dark rashes on their bodies.

She defined Monkey pox as a viral disease caused by monkey pox virus transmitted to human from infected animals, most commonly rodents.

“ It is a disease that can causes flu-like symptoms and rash, it is a viral zootomic disease, a virus transmitted to humans from animal with symptoms in human similar but less severe to those seen in the past in small pox patients ,” she…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper