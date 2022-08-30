NASS to encourage private enterprises through enabling laws – Omo-Agege





Omo-Agege

By Prince Okafor

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday disclosed that the National Assembly, NASS, is committed to making laws that encourage private enterprises and further grow the nation’s creative sector.

He lamented that despite being a leader in raw content production in Africa, Nigeria is not doing enough to monetize them either through production, distribution, or royalty collection.

Speaking at the Nigerian Electronic Media Content Exhibition and Award, NEMCEA, 2022, Senator Omo-Agege stated that, “This is the biggest event for electronic media content and the film industry, which is expected to hold yearly to bring stakeholders globally in the media industry space, to buy, sell, collaborate, aggregate, and exchange ideas around content. I commend the Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria, EMCOAN, for this initiative.

“Nigeria is no doubt a clear leader in raw content production in Africa. Nollywood, Hip…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper