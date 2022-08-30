NSCDC nab 2 suspected railway vandals, 3 others in Kwara





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected vandals, Waheed Ganiyu and Mojeed Afolabi, for allegedly removing some rail tracks in Kwara.

Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NSCDC, Kwara Command, told newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday that they were nabbed on Aug. 26.

Olasunkanmi expressed dismay that while government was trying to put the rail systems into use to ensure that transportation system in Nigeria moved to the next level, some wicked people were frustrating the efforts.

“There are some criminals who do not believe in this vision and are hell-bent on making all efforts of the Federal Government futile.

“We are on guard to ensure these criminals, who want to make Nigeria uncomfortable, are being brought to book,” he said.

The spokesman said the suspects were arrested while vandalising rail tracks along Ogbondoroko, Asa Local Government Area of the state.

He further said that the suspects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper