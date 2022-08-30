Unmanned borders worrisome, pose danger to Nigeria’s security — Afenifere





By Dapo Akinrefon

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, expressed worry over the unmanned borders across the country, saying it poses immense danger to the security of Nigerians.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, expressed regret that less than a year to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the Federal Government is yet to take the necessary steps to tackle the criminality and violent crimes in those unmanned borders.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who confirmed that “our borders are largely unmanned”, had revealed that 137 out of about 261 borders in the North-East and North-West regions of the country are unguarded and that these porous borders accounted for the easy access of terrorists from neigbouring countries into Nigeria.

Ajayi said: “Taken the President’s declaration and that of the Chief of Staff together, one finds it difficult not to wonder…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper