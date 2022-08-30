Why PDP is entangled in current crisis ― Dokpesi





By Bashir Bello

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi on Tuesday opened up on why the party is entangled in the current crisis before it.

Dokpesi accused the former President, Goodluck Jonathan of jettisoning the power rotational arrangement in place hence the current crisis befalling the party.

The High Chief said in 2015 he advised former President Jonathan to break and allow for a candidate from the North to complete their eight years tenure started by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua but he acted otherwise.

He stated this in Kano during an interview with newsmen after receiving the two-term governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau back into the party.

According to him, “in 2015 when President Goodluck Jonathan was angling to contest elections, I personally wrote to him and asked him not to do so, to either go on vacation after completing YarAdua’s tenure or join the incoming government, so that he can come back and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper