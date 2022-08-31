80% of crude oil being stolen with connivance of N’Delta govs —Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate





promises to end nightmare of oil-rich region

By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI — PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said 80 per cent of the country’s crude oil were being stolen with the connivance and quietude of state governors in Niger Delta, adding that the party was out to end the nightmares of the oil rich region.

Speaking with newsmen after commissioning the SDP Campaign Office around Egborode town near Warri, Delta State, Adebayo said resources were being leaked by Niger Delta people, reiterating that the liberation of Nigeria must start from the region.

Flanked by the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Adebayo said: “As l am talking to you, there are people stealing billions of dollars worth of oil. I am not saying injustice of the past but continuous robbery on-going now.

“For the past five months, l have been shouting that 80…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper