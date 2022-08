Access Bank leading sustainable banking in Nigeria – DMD

Access Bank PLC is at the forefront of Sustainable Banking in Nigeria, the Deputy Managing Director, Ms.. Chizoba Okolie has said.

She spoke at the Sustainable Banking Roundtable organised by his bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Fianacial Nigeria, in Abuja, yesterday.

According to her, “Creating a society where sustainable development lies at its core has become a priority for us at Access Bank.

“We initiated and led development of Nigerian society Banking principles, a set of nine principles approved by the CBN to guide the Nigerian Banking industry to embed sustainability in their business operations and practices.

“We also work with United Nations Environment Programs Finance institute and other leading banks as the only west African banks to develop the principles for responsible banking.

“The principles serve as the global standard of benchmark for banking decisions to form responsive financial institutions.

“Serving as Africa’s consultative leader…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper