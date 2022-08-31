Akeredolu queries Buhari’s govt over Tompolo’s pipeline contract 





Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has concerns over President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government decision to award pipeline surveillance contracts to Government Ekpemupolo, a former Niger Delta agitator popularly known as Tompolo among others.

Akeredolu’s concerns came on the heels of the Nigerian government justifying the N4 Billion contract to Tompolo and other private organizations.

The Ondo state governor, in an open letter on Wednesday, said the Federal Government’s action reinforces the belief that the whole defense architecture in the country needs an urgent overhaul.

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum said the action of the FG also implied that it permitted private security outfits “to bear heavy assault weapons while denying the same privilege to the states, the federating units,” to tackle insecurity.

Recall that the Federal Government, on Tuesday, said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper