Appeal Court dismisses atheists’ suit against Akwa Ibom International Worship Centre

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, has dismissed the case brought by the Atheist Society of Nigeria, against the judgment of the Akwa Ibom High Court which had earlier held that the Atheist Society of Nigeria had no locus standi to challenge the Powers of the Government of Akwa Ibom State to build a befitting International Worship Centre for its people.

In a unanimous decision, the Three- Man Panel held that the Atheist lacked the locus standi to challenge the building of the International Worship Centre in the State.

The court held that Akwa Ibom State Government did not violate any provision of the Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria by leading the Akwa Ibom people to build a befitting Worship Centre for God.

The court awarded a cost of 100 thousand Naira in favour of the Government of Akwa Ibom State.

Akwa State Government was represented by former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper