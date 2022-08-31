BBNaija: I’ve been a ‘mumu’ for long, angry Bella tells Sheggz





By Adegboyega Adeleye

BBNaija S7 lovebirds, Sheggz and Bella engaged in a little argument over their relationship this morning.

The argument started when Bella complained about being shut up during conversations.

She said angrily, ” Any small thing, I will just go to London – Like London is out of this World Who can not go to London!! – Is London out of the World?”

“I can’t come to London to meet you, people can’t travel? people can’t get visas?”

It got interesting when Sheggz said, “Your mouth is too sharp!”

Bella replied by demanding a voice in the relationship. She said, “Am I not supposed to have a voice line in this relationship?

“You are shutting me up, Stop doing that! I feel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper