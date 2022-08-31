Court orders fresh PDP primaries for Hawul/Askira- Uba Federal Constituency in Borno





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Federal High Court sitting in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Tuesday 30th August 2022 ordered for fresh elections to be conducted for the election of candidate for House of Representative for Askira- Uba/ Hawul Federal Constituency of Borno State.

Justice Jude Dagat, presiding judge ordered that fresh elections be held in 14 days time so that a candidate could be saught for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the earlier elections had been nullified for lack of adhering to the 2022 Electoral Act and the PDP Constitutions.

Dr. Midala Usman Balami had filed a motion on notice challenging the propriety of the Primaries conducted by the PDP which was said to have been supervised by INEC at a different venue from the one specified by the Party Constitution and INEC Law.

Justice Jude Dagat ordered that only the previous contestants namely Dr. Midala Usman Balami, Alhaji Yerima, Engr Daniel Bassi and Major Dika Nggada are to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper