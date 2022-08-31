FG vows to make Nigeria Africa’s largest wheat producer, exporter





As wheat farmers cry for support

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria and other African countries suffer wheat shortage, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Tuesday, vowed to ensure Nigeria ranks Africa’s largest wheat producer and exporter.

Abubakar made the declaration in his keynote address delivered at the Stakeholders Validation Workshop of the National Wheat Strategy Document for Self-sufficiency in Nigeria held in Abuja.

He said this lofty dream can be achieved if Sudan and Ethiopia can do it why can’t Nigeria achieve more and export to rest of the world.

Read Also:

How rising costs, 99% wheat imports, triggered Nigeria’s bread crisis

CBN reiterates commitment to increasing wheat production

Pakistan attacks Indian wheat consignment heading Afghanistan

He said: “The wheat industry has been a serious concern to the government of this country because our national requirement of wheat is 5.7 million metric…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper