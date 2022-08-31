Highly-placed Nigerians involved in crude oil theft – NNPC boss, Kyari





•Says stolen crude oil products warehoused in Churches, Mosques

•Insists importation of petroleum products to stop mid-2023

•Notes pipeline contract to Tompolo, right decision

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said yesterday that high placed Nigerians, including religious, community leaders and government officials, were fully involved in crude oil theft.

He also said the entire network of pipelines for petroleum products distribution in the country had been deliberately shut down as a result of the activities of vandals and also because the refineries were not operating as a business but incurring losses, adding that Nigeria would stop fuel importation in 2023.

Speaking when he featured at the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the State House, Kyari said the authorities of the NNPC borrowed $1billion from AFREXIM Bank to put…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper