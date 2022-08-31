I’m a product of justice – Enugu PDP guber candidate





By Ikechukwu Odu

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections, Barr. Peter Mbah, has said that he emerged as the candidate of the party on the principle of justice, equity and fairness.

Mbah, who spoke when the members of Enugu North Traditional Rulers Council endorsed him on Tuesday, at Adada House, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, said that his leadership would be guided by those principles when he emerge the governor of the state in 2023.

He pledged to partner the traditional rulers in his administration’s development plans, adding that the blueprint for the development programmes was centered around the people.

“What you have demonstrated today by endorsing and praying for me is that you are a just and fair-minded traditional rulers. Posterity would not forget this day. I want to assure you that this decision would translate to a monumental development across all parts of the state.

“We would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper