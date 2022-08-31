Immunisation: 64% of Nigerian children risk childhood killer diseases — Survey





.

… 6 in10 vulnerable to polio, others – Report

By Chioma Obinna,

Sixty-four per cent of Nigerian children under the age of two years are at risk of childhood killer diseases as only 39 per cent of children aged 12 to 23 months received all recommended vaccines in the country.

This means that six in every 10 children are still vulnerable to at least one vaccine-preventable disease including; diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae serotype b infection, hepatitis B, measles, meningitis, mumps, pertussis, poliomyelitis, rubella, tetanus, tuberculosis, and yellow fever.

These are contained in the just-released Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, MICS, and National Immunisation Coverage Survey, NICS.

The report which was carried out between 2017 and 2021 by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, World Health Organization, WHO, among other partners showed that children are still susceptible to diseases…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper