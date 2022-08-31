Katarko Bridge collapses, disconnects Borno, Yobe, Gombe motorists





By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Katarko bridge which linked some many parts of Borno, Yobe Adamawa and Gombe states collapsed on Tuesday morning following heavy downpour and flooding that erupted.

This is coming barely 24 hours when the only safer Maiduguri-Damaturu-Biu road and bridge near Buratai village also collapsed after killing a pregnant woman and swept away three vehicles last Sunday.

These development have compelled passengers and motorists coming from Biu to Maiduguri divert, and passes through Darazau or Bakoka towns of Gombe state before reaching Potiskum to Damaturu on Tuesday, as the Katarko axis, is no longer accessible due to the incident.

Confirming the collapse of Katarko bridge on Tuesday, the Yobe State Executive Secretary of State Emergency Managemenr Agency, SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje told our Correspondent in an interview that the incident is a very sad one, as thousands of affected motorists and passengers would encounter hardship while…





