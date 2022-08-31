Nigeria needs $20bn yearly to bridge gas infrastructure gap, says FG





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that about $20 billion investment yearly is required to bridge the gas infrastructure gap in the country in the next 10 years.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva disclosed this in Abuja while Governing Council of the Midstream & Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, MDGIF.

The inauguration moves the Federal Government closer to fixing the critical missing link in its effort to develop the country’s gas sector.

Chief Sylva charged the nine-member to work seriously to mobilise funds for the provision of the critical infrastructure for the gas industry.

He explained that the inauguration of the Council was a further demonstration of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the nation’s energy sector “to drive economic development and prosperity for our people, our nation and value to our partners, in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper