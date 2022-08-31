Nigerians detained in Dubai, passports seized





Some Nigerians who travelled to Dubai were detained at the airport and their passports seized.

Few others were seen demanding answers after their passports were seized without explanation.

Others are seen sitting in an empty area as they waited to know their fate.

One of the persons here who shared the video revealed that her sister later picked her up from immigration after a “tedious process” but other Nigerians who didn’t have anyone in the country were not released.

pic.twitter.com/DcPE4OJJcL — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 31, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Source: Vanguard Newspaper