Timo Werner scores first-half hat-trick for RB Leipzig  





Timo Werner

By Biodun Busari

Former Chelsea striker has shown the Premier League side what they are missing when he scored a first-half hat-trick for RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The striker was in lethal form as he led the way in an 8-0 thrashing of minnows Teutonia Ottensen.

This was coming in the same night Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 1-2 to Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

Read also: Timo Werner dumps Chelsea for former club, Leipzig

The Sun reports that Andre Silva, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo also netted in the first-round German Cup clash.

But it was Werner who walked off with the match ball, with the ace now on four goals in as many games since his Leipzig return.

Werner – who also bagged an assist on Tuesday night – rejoined the Bundesliga giants from Chelsea over the summer for £25million.

That was just two years after the Blues paid £47.5m to sign him from Leipzig in the first place.

Werner struggled to light up Stamford…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper