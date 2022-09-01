Economic hardship, insecurity may inflict mental illness more Nigerians— Neuro-psychiatrist





A consultant Neuro-psychiatrist, Dr Jimoh Adejumo, has said that economic hardship coupled with the level of insecurity in the country might likely inflict mental illness on more Nigerians.

Adejumo, who works with the Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, disclosed this to Newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

According to her, these include inflation, poverty, child abuse, rape, broken homes and broken marriages, financial problems, traumatic experiences and degrees of violence among others.

“In some cases, the individuals may not even know they are being exposed to mental health conditions.

“The truth remained that the social crisis are taking a toll on the mental health well-being of the citizens.

“If you look at the degrees of social crisis and hardships and compare it with what goes on in other climes, you will discover that we have a greater predisposition to developing mental illness,” he said.

He said that victim of rape or kidnapping…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper