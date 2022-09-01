Gov poll: Oni sues Ekiti REC for contempt





•I’m not afraid — REC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in Ekiti State in the June 18 election, Mr Segun Oni, yesterday, sued the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti, Dr Adeniran Tela, for allegedly flouting the Tribunal’s order.

Oni said the suit was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for allegedly violating the order of the Election Petitions Tribunal, availing him unfettered access to election materials used in the conduct of the just concluded election.

In the same vein, Oni, in a separate petition dated 29th August 2022 and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, accused the REC of deliberating and trying to frustrate his case at the Tribunal.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on behalf of the legal team, Mr Owoseeni Ajayi, said they took the action to challenge Tela’s directive to Oni to approach the INEC office in Abuja, rather than Ado-Ekiti, to get election…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper