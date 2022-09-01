In-law, 2 sons among victims of Enugu mysterious deaths





By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

Joseph Ogbonna, an in-law to Obinna Dieke, and his two sons, identified as Chijindu, and Obinna, were among the victims of the mysterious deaths at Eka Utara, Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Recall that Dieke, died mysteriously with five others after attending his traditional marriage at Obollo-Eke in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday.

The younger brother to the groom, Chinedu Dieke, who spoke to Vanguard at his country home, Adani, yesterday, said that his mother identified as Celina, the bride, Nebechi, and his sister, Goodness, being the mother of Chijindu and Obinna, were among the eight others who were still hospitalised.

It was equally gathered that the groom was a businessman at Makurdi, Benue State, who traded on provision before his demise.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the local government, Chukwudi Nnadozie, on Wednesday, visited the surviving victims of the incident at the Agbata…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper