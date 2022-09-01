Investigations: LASTMA seeks collaboration with public complaints commission





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has called for mutual working collaboration between it and the Public Complaints Commission for sustainable seamless traffic management and ensuring peace in the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who made the call during a courtesy visit of the commission to LASTMA Headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos added that it has become necessary for the collaboration as part of the ongoing reforms to reposition the agency.

Oreagba commended the commission for giving hope to the hopeless and making sure complaints are promptly resolved after diligent investigation.

He however, noted that most complaints from members of the public particularly motorists against officers of the authority are frivolous in nature and mostly done out of wooing public sentiments.

According to Oregba, “We are ready to cooperate with the commission during investigation on any complaints from the public and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper