Police arrest 28-yr-old alleged kidnapper, rescue victims from Imo forest





.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police Command on Thursday paraded a suspected kingpin and a serial kidnapper, one Amarachi Amadi, known as “Ishiegburumma” was captured from their camp in the forest of Ohuba village in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, stated this at the Command headquarters in Owerri.

The Police image maker said the raid was based on the order given by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, to identify and raid terror camps within the state.

In the process, the kidnappers were said to have engaged the police in a gun battle, the command said the kidnappers were overwhelmed and one of the victims of the kidnappers, was freed, Uzondu Ikeazuta, a 45-year-old man, a native of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, who was kidnapped last Sunday at hospital junction in Owerri.

However, that the confession by Amadi led to the arrest of two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper