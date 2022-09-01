Police confirm kidnap of 24-yr-old law student in Calabar





By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River state , CP Aminu Alhassan on Thursday confirmed the abduction of a 24-year-old law student , Miss Dora Effiom from her residence at 17 Joseph Mkpang street, Calabar in Calabar Municipality Local government area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the girl was whisked away by her abductors in her mum’s car, a Grey Toyota Corolla, 2010 at about 2: am on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident on Thursday , the Commissioner of Police , CP Aminu Alhassan revealed that his Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad , led by SP Awodi have swung into action to unmask and arrest those behind the heinous crime.

He stated that the Command will leave no stone unturned in making sure all those involved were brought to book as soon as possible.

CP Aminu said:” I want to use this medium to again warn those who are only in Cross River for crime sake to leave the state immediately, because no criminal will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper