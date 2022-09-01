Sancho seals third win for Man United





By Efosa Taiwo

Jadon Sancho was the difference on the night as Manchester United cruised to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Sancho scored in the 22nd minute, rounding the Leicester City goalkeeper, Danny Ward before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Man United looked the better side for the major part of the first half with few chances that could have increased their lead going to half time break.

Leicester would however put up a much more improved game in the second half with James Maddison forcing David De Gea to make full-length save to keep out his free-kick from a distance.

Ronaldo who had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford was brought in the second half which put paid to any chances of him leaving the club this summer.

Casemiro also played his second match for United, coming in a substitute for Anthony Elanga. He brought composure and stability to the midfield during the time he spent on the





