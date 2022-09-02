2023: We must breed young leaders – IYC





By Chancel Sunday

The chairman, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC Worldwide, Ngbilebiri Clan, Comrade Ebolo Sam, has tasked the people of Burutu North Constituency in Delta State to rejuvenate a new vision and hope by voting out the old set of political officeholders in the coming 2023 general elections in the constituency.

Comrade Sam, who is also the chairman of all clan chairmen, IYC Western Zone, gave the task in a release, yesterday, against the backdrop of continued grip to power in the constituency, noting that the time for fresh breath had come with the emergence of younger people at the party primaries in the constituency.

He said: “The political leadership since creation of Delta State in 1991 has been dominated by a recycling process, not giving hope to youths with vision to emerge.

“We’ve recycled leaders from the period of independence to the extent that leadership has become property of some egocentric and rigid grandparents who have refused to take a bow….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper