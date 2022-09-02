ASUU must not allow insanity drive its strikes





By Adekunle Adekoya

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

THE quote above is usually attributed to renowned physicist, Albert Einstein, famous worldwide for his Theory of Relativity. But Einstein never said those words, just as “who will guard the guards”, a question frequently attributed to Plato was never said by him, but by Roman satirist, Juvenal. But the quote, whoever said it, forms the basis by which I contribute to the raging debate about ASUU strikes, and their propriety as the circumstances may require.

Funding of the university sub-sector of the education system has become the superstructure of demands that propelled ASUU strikes for decades. In response, the Federal Government set up the Education Trust Fund, which, running largely on private sector contributions enforced by law, soon became a billionaire organization. Government looked on while ETF became a sprawling bureaucracy, like JAMB and other…





