Brazilian arrested over attempt to shoot Argentina’s Vice President 





Argentine Vice President Cristiana Fernandez de Kirchner

By Biodun Busari

A Brazilian man has been apprehended for attempting to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner near her residence in Buenos Aires, the Argentina capital on Thursday.

AFP reports that the footage of the incident showed the man pointing a handgun in Kirchner’s face from close range.

The attack was foiled when a scream was heard as the gun appeared to jam before the man was held by the crowd.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez while addressing the country said his vice is alive.

He added that the incident was the most serious one the country encountered in nearly four decades of its independence.

“Cristina remains alive because, for a reason that has not yet been technically confirmed, the gun which contained five bullets did not fire despite the trigger having been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper