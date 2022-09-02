Lagos-Ibadan road rehab: Govt alerts motorists over traffic diversion on Kara Bridge





.Calls for patience

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion at the Ogun State bound lane of Kara Bridge from Saturday, September 3, 2022, to allow for repair work on the bridge by the Federal Government contractor.

In reference to the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing reconstruction works along the Berger-OPIC Axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project for an emergency fixing of the expansion joints that got damaged.

According to the notification, the urgent repair work needed to be carried out on three of the expansion joints to prevent accidents and vehicular damages, hence, the need to inform the residents and motorists on the outbound Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who made the announcement, said the state government would collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper