Nigeria’s 2nd most terrorised country after Iraq — Report





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Acclaimed Global and International Terrorism Research/Analysis group which speciallizes in collating data on terrorist’s activities worldwide, Jihad Analytics has disclosed that Nigeria is the second most attcked and terrorized country in the world with only Iraq being the first and Syria being the third.

The disclosure which was made in its half year report spanning January to June 2022 stated that while Iraq recorded 337 terrorists attacks, Nigeria recorded 305 attacks with Syria coming third following142 terrorist’s attack’s.

The disclosure by Jihad Analytics which employs global and cyber open-source intelligence and data, noted that the Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorist group was mostly responsible for the attacks.

The report is coming against the backdrop of repeated claim’s by Nigerian government offiials that terrorist’s have been degraded, decimated and terrorism checkmated to the barest minimum

However, recent and daring attacks…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper