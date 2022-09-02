Omo-Agege hails FG for awarding oil surveillance contract to Tompolo 





Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Friday, commended the Federal Government for awarding the oil pipelines surveillance contract to Mr Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

Omo-Agege in a statement by his

Executive Assistant on Communication, Mr Aruviere Martin Egharhevwa, said; “I wholly support the decision of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to award its major pipelines surveillance contract to a company where High Chief Government ‘Tompolo’ Ekpemupolo reportedly has interests.

“I sincerely thank the Federal Government of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, and commend the management of NNPCL ably led by Mr. Mele Kyari for this well-advised, non-discriminatory, merit-based and strategic decision. It is a thoughtful decision that holds the promise…





