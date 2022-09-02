Play your roles as conscience of the nation, Abiodun charges clerics





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on the Christian body in Nigeria to continue playing their roles as the conscience of the nation, saying that it must ensure that God-inspired sermons are preached on the pulpit.

Abiodun, who made the call during the 9th Annual National Convention of the National Council of the Anglican Christian Fellowship, held at the Mayflower School, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun state, said, the church has a vital role to play in the spiritual reawakening of the people, especially on the path of peace and truth.

The governor also called on the church to be actively involved in the process of preaching peace towards the conduct of free and fair poll in 2023.

Speaking further at the convention with the theme, “Go in this Thy Strength”, he also urged the church to continue to support as well as encourage all tiers of government.

Abiodun, while also calling on the church to condemn the use of violence by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper