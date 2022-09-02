Top 10 Nigeria Music Countdown: Asake’s ‘Terminator’ debuts at No. 1





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ is the new No.1 song in Nigeria replacing Fireboy DML fire-cracker single “Bandana” featuring Asake himself. “Bandana” maintained the top spot for 5 weeks and it is the fourth single off Fireboy’s recently released third studio album ‘Playboy’

“Bandana” producer P.Prime, Fireboy DML, and Asake last week became the first recipients of the Turntable Charts award for their respective chart-topping singles ‘Bandana’ and ‘Peace Be Unto You.’

The former was No. 1 song in the country, spending five consecutive weeks on top the Nigeria Top 100; while the latter became the first song to reach No. 1 on the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 – which was launched on July 11, 2022.

Creative producer/singer/songwriter, Pheelz’s “Electricity” with Davido launches at No. 3

According to the chart methodology provided by Turntable Charts(Nigeria Top 100), the Nigeria Top 100 are based on a weighted formula…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper