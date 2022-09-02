Umahi swears in new Council bosses despite Court ruling





…event has backing of all legal provisions – Ebonyi Attorney General

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Not minding the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, which nullified the election of the newsly elected Council bosses of the 13 Local Government Areas of the State, Governor David Umahi, Thursday swore them into office against all odds.

Also sworn-in by Governor David Umahi, were 11 members of Local government Advisory Committee and 4 Senior Special Assistants.

The 4 appointed SSAs were immediate past Council Chairmen while the Advisory Committee members were the immediate past Vice Chairmen.

Addressing the new leaders and the mammoth crowd which gathered to witness the event at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi expressed joy over the success of the event, describing it as victory for democracy and the rule of law.

He further expressed pride for handing over the leadership of the State to the youths, admonishing the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper