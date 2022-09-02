US economy adds 315,000 jobs in August





File Photo: US President Joe Biden

By Biodun Busari

The United States of America added 315,000 jobs in August to further fortify the economy amid worsening signs.

Economists have forecast the world’s largest economy to go slow with monthly jobs, as the US is still recouping from losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Financial Times, stated that data published earlier this week has indicated there are still about two vacancies per unemployed worker.

The figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Friday, underline that the labour market remains strong.

Meanwhile, the US jobs market lost 22 million jobs in early 2020 at the start of the pandemic but came back after the COVID-19 lockdowns ended.

The report revealed that the American economy has remained robust despite four-decade high rates of inflation and slowing economic growth.

In July, the US unexpectedly added 526,000 new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper