We are working towards sustainable industrialization of Nigeria – NCDMB





By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has expressed commitment towards achieving sustainable industrialization in Nigeria.

The NCDMB aims at achieving this through patriotism, professionalism and commitment to its Expatriate Quota Management, EQM, initiative.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, who disclosed this at the stakeholders sensitization workshop on EQM, initiative to companies in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry in Lagos, Wednesday, noted that the initiative falls under the medium term plan of the NCDMB’s 10-year Strategic Road Map.

Engr. Wabote, who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Daziba Obah, said: “On behalf of the Executive Secretary, NCDMB. I am highly delighted to welcome you all to this stakeholders sensitization workshop on Expatriate Quota Management initiative to companies in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

“As a reputable Board,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper