2023: Afenifere divided over Tinubu /Obi





.

•We’re not robots, Adebanjo’s support for Obi, his personal choice — Arogbofa, former scribe

•Says if elections hold in 2023, silent majority in Afenifere will support Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the commencement of campaigns for next year’s election, the immediate past National Secretary of Pan Yoruba Socio- Cultural Organization, Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, has expressed doubts that the election would hold.

In this interview, Arogbofa, without mincing words said that the foremost Yoruba group would queue behind the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu if the election holds, as against the position of its national leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo who has openly supported the candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi.

He spoke on others national issues.

Excerpts:

Is the 2023 general election feasible, judging from the unending insecurity across the country?

In one of the interviews I granted in 2021, I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper