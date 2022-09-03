2023: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders screen candidates to support





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, SKCLA, have resolved to organize what it tagged “The Pastors Congress” to consult and screen candidates to support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was part of the resolutions reached after a joint meeting with the Board of Trustees of the Association held in Kafanchan at the weekend.

The statement issued signed by the Association’s Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure explained that the Congress which will bring over one thousand clergies from all denominations in Southern Kaduna, is also expected to have the Governorship Candidates of all the political parties in the State in attendance to speak on their blueprint for the people of Southern Kaduna.

The statement added that the move was to give all the parties a level playing ground to convince and give the Church a direction on the best candidate to follow.

