APGA suspends Chikwe Udensi

By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Abia State, has announced the indefinite suspension of one of its governorship aspirants, Sir Chikwe Udensi.

Udensi was suspended for anti-party activities according to a statement by the State Working Committee.

The statement was jointly signed by the state Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere; Secretary, Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri; Organising Secretary, Bede Nmerem; and other 16 members of the SWC.

The statement made available to Vanguard on Saturday said Udensi’s case  had been referred to a disciplinary committee of the party.

Below is a full text of the statement:

“STATE WORKING COMMITTEE (SWC) OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE (APGA) ABIA STATE CHAPTER:

“IMMEDIATE AND INDEFINITE SUSPENSION OF SIR CHIKWE UDENSI FROM APGA BY THE STATE WORKING COMMITTEE OF APGA,

ABIA STATE,  PURSUANT TO ARTICLES 21 (1) (g) & (k); 22(2) (b-d) & (I) OF APGA CONSTITUTION 

“Pursuant to a resolution of the State…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

