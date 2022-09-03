Coalition demands FG tackles noncommunicable diseases with SSB taxes





,

By Gabriel Ewepu and Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

A coalition under the aegis of National Action on Sugar Reduction, NASR, Friday, demanded Federal Government tackle noncommunicable diseases in the with monies generated through taxes on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages, SSB.

The demand was contained in a communique signed by the Coalition’s representative, Omei Bongos-Ikwue, after a meeting held in Abuja.

A member of the coalition and Advocacy Specialist, Shirley Ewang, said the next phase of the advocacy is to sustain the tax and increase it to a level that will produce a price change impactful enough to discourage excessive SSB consumption.

One of the recommendations in the communique called for increase of approved tax per litre from N10 to N30 on SSB products in order to discourage consumption of SSB products and reduce risks of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.

He said: “For this reason, the coalition is advocating for a N30 per litre tax.

“The next [campaign]…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper