Dear Bunmi, can I get over her infidelity?





My girlfriend’s colleague let it slip that she was having an affair with a bloke from the office. She didn’t know we were still together.

When I confronted her and told her who spilled the beans, she said it was a one-off.

Although we’re still together, I still can’t bring myself to make love to her. I can’t forgive the fact that she had sex with another man when she professed she loved me.

Read Also: Most baby mamas are products of one night stand – Charity Nnaji

I find it repulsive and wonder if things will ever be the same again.

Yode, by e-mail.

Dear Yode,

Have you really sat down to talk about what happened and why?

Your girlfriend needs to make you understand why she felt attracted to this other man and why she went as far as to cheat on you by sleeping with him.

Something must have been wrong for her to act as she did.

Only when you know the truth will you be able to decide if you have a future together.

Share your problems and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper