FG concludes plan to disburse Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund

By
Headliners
-
3


Sambo 1

By Godwin Oritse         

IN bid to empower indigenous ship owners and shipping operations, the  The Federal Government has concluded plans  to disburse the Cabottage Vessel Financing Fund, CVFF.

The move according to the Minister of Transport Engr Muazu  Sambo is also to enable local operators compete  soon to enable favourably with their international counterparts.                

Disclosing this weekend during a visit to Area office of National Inland Waterways Authority NIWA, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State  Sambo  said               

The CVFF is an intervention fund created by the Federal Government for the development of indigenous shipping capacity in Nigeria to enable them maintain existing vessels or purchase new ones.          

Sambo who described the CVFF as a low hanging fruit, also said it would support  maritime activities which is the gateway   to the nation’s economy, adding that “if we get our acts right, the maritime industry can…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR